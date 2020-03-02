Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,651,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Equinix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 149,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Equinix by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $46.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $618.88. The company had a trading volume of 755,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $421.19 and a one year high of $657.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

