Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2,404.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,394 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of CAH traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,576. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

