Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,177 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.02. 8,020,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,582. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

