Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,902 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,315,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,410 shares of company stock worth $9,070,738. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

