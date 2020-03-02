Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 602 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Illumina by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Illumina by 23.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Illumina by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,650 shares of company stock worth $850,731 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN traded up $12.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.28. 1,767,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,457. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.43 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.