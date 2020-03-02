Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,708 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. 14,549,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,528. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.