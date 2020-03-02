Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 883 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.28. 1,929,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,723. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

