Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $7.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.99. 1,472,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

