Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $233,472,000 after buying an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $99,571,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,243,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,100. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

