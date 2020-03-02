Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $18.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $5,952,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $328,213.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,039 shares of company stock worth $37,812,724 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

