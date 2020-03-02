Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,481,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,636,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,098. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

