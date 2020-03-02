Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.01. 3,949,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.