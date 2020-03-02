Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 361.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,605,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.14.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $20.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $470.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,587 shares of company stock worth $34,360,840 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

