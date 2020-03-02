Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.98 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1,135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 435,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. 3,072,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,281. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

