Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1,408.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,196 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Kroger by 21.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. 11,950,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,209. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

