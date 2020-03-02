Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after acquiring an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,409. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

