Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,738,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,143 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 44,211,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,351,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

