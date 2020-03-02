Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,014 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.56. 5,088,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

