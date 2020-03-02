Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $11.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.35. 2,859,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,965. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

