Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,447 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $4.60 on Monday, reaching $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

