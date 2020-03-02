Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,558 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $12.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.24. 4,077,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

