Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 179,905 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1,331.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,905 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $42,387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $19,228,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

WU stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,722,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,874. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.