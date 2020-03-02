Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,963 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6,954.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at $49,689,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 592,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 587,349 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,066,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

