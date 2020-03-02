Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,240 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.32.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.46. 102,071,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,855,961. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 158.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

