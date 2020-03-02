Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 823 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,561 shares of company stock worth $29,900,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $8.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.92. 2,020,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,819. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.