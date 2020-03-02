Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 908 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in AON by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in AON by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in AON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.88.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $13.06 on Monday, reaching $221.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,622. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.10.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

