Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 99,240 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 193.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,240 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 223,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,016,239 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 222,859 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 939,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $57,374,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. 10,792,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.