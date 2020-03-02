Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 151,355 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 928,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,863,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,361. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

