Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.88. 38,109,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,396,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The company has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.