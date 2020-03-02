Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded up $4.14 on Monday, hitting $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,856. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.91 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

