Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 205,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $10.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.01 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.77.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

