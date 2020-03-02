Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,165. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

