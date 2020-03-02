Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.20.

TMO stock traded up $14.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.96. 2,735,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,265. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.67 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

