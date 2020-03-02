Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $9.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

