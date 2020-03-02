Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 131,052 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,052 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of DAL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.16. 20,069,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,508. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,025 shares of company stock worth $212,415 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.