Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 137,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,910,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,683,000 after purchasing an additional 276,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,063,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,081,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. 3,782,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,101. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,460 shares of company stock worth $4,808,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

