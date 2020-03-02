Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $81,094.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000712 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,693,834,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

