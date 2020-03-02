Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

PING stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,666. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

