Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 26,982 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 277,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. 11,871,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,054. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

