Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 41,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $70.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,953.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,986.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,834.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $972.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

