Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 14,274 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up 1.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 2.44% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of QQQE stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. 59,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,846. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

