Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $11.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,240. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $194.38 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

