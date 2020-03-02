Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 9,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,720. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

