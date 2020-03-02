Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,062,600.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,062,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,404.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PINS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,244,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,868,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $175,509,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,018 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,553 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

