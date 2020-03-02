Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Big Lots in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Big Lots stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Big Lots by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

