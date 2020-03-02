Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Natera in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Natera alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. Natera has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 228.54% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 78.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Natera by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Natera by 337.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at $879,026.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $79,280.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,617.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,928. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.