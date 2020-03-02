Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for LivaNova in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.