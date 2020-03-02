Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for LivaNova in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.
LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
