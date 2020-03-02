Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CARA. ValuEngine cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $182,417.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,879.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,934 shares of company stock valued at $532,175. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

