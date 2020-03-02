Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Columbia Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $15.52 on Monday. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

In other news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. Insiders bought a total of 12,980 shares of company stock worth $219,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

