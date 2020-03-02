Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $106.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

